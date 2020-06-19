Field narrows at Orangeburg Country Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In less than 24 hours, the field at the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship at the Orangeburg Country Club has been cut from over 100 players to just eight, and while this afternoon was only the Round of 16, there was certainly a championship feel to the matches.

In the afternoon session, 2018 champion Christian Salzer of Sumter took down defending champion Jack Parrott of Columbia. 2 and 1. The two collegiate golfers, playing at N.C. State University and the University of South Carolina respectively, have met in competition several times, and today, the cards just fell Salzer’s way.

“It’s been a lifetime of competition ever since junior golf,” Salzer said. “One year, he chipped in to beat me in the South Carolina Junior, and then the next year, I beat him on the last hole. It’s just always been back and forth. I love playing against him. He’s one of my good friends. Luckily I got him today.”

Salzer got out to a two hole advantage on the front nine, before the two played evenly for five straight holes. Parrott did his best to make a push, pulling to within one on No. 14, but Salzer’s birdie on No. 15 extended his lead back to two. With a pair of three’s on No. 17, the match ended and the two players began to joke about the next time that they’d play.