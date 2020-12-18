Fiancee's fishy friendship

Dear Annie: I am about to get married to a woman I am still madly in love with, five years after we first met. Within two months after our first date, we told each other we were in love with each other. Yet, within four months, she was lying to me, going off, claiming to visit her sister, but actually staying with a married man -- a man with whom, she has admitted to me, she cheated on her late husband with.

I told her she knows how I feel, and I'd appreciate her not talking to this man.

Yet, one day she was showing me something on her phone and accidentally showed me photos of them together. I looked at her phone later and saw the photos were dated recently. I have confronted her about her ongoing relationship with this man. She refuses to admit they still see each other.

I am not trying to control her, but I am also not willing to share her -- not in this way. Is it wrong to ask to see her phone records to see if she is still talking and texting with him before I say "I do"? Is just having the question in my head enough that I should call it off? -- Looking for Information