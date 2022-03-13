FHC offers free COVID testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, March 14
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
Tuesday, March 15
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, March 16
- Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, March 17
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, March 18
- Family Health Centers Inc., 3310 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St. mt. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 Mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.