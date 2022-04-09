FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, April 11
Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Tuesday, April 12
Olar Town Hall, 14978 Low Country Highway, Olar
John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
Wednesday, April 13
Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
People are also reading…
Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, April 14
Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, April 15
ALL FHC COVID-19 TESTING SITES WILL BE CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.