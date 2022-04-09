 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, April 11

Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Tuesday, April 12

Olar Town Hall, 14978 Low Country Highway, Olar

John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

Wednesday, April 13

Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, April 14

Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, April 15

ALL FHC COVID-19 TESTING SITES WILL BE CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

