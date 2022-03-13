FHC distributing free food boxes March 18

The Family Health Centers Inc. will be distributing free food boxes on Friday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last from the main site parking lot located at 3310 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

To be eligible for the free food boxes monthly, you must be a resident of Orangeburg County and meet the Commodity Supplemental Food Program income guidelines. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to improve the health of low-income families by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. The CSFP program is administered through the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA.