Few investment managers can beat index funds

Hi, Helaine: I'm 59 years old and plan to retire from a federal government job at the end of the year. I've spoken with a couple of different financial advisers, and it seemed like they were interested in acquiring my Thrift Savings Plan, which is like a 401(k) with the federal government.

I've always invested 100% in the S&P 500 Index fund. One financial adviser encouraged me to switch over 40% of my funds to the government bond fund and divide the remainder between the S&P fund I am currently using and the 2030 lifecycle fund. They then suggested rolling over the money to an Individual Retirement Account when I leave my position, and they would charge a 1.5% annual fee to manage my money, which they would put in various investments -- I'm not sure what.

I'm thinking, why don't I just leave it in the thrift savings plan and take 3 to 4% annually to supplement my pension if I need it? The TSP charges less in fees. I've pretty much managed the money by myself over the last 35 years, and it seems to have done well. I've got about half a million in the TSP account now. What's your advice? -- Fed Up With Indecision