Feud at U.S. Open: DeChambeau-Koepka spat overshadowing tough course

"It doesn't matter to me what goes on," Koepka said. "It makes no difference to me. I'm out there trying to play my own game. What happens inside the ropes, it won't bother me."

DeChambeau described it as "great banter."

"I hope on the weekend we can play against each other and compete," DeChambeau said. "I think it would be fun and would be great for the game."

Faxon got in the middle of this one, too.

He said on SiriusXM that he found out the USGA called DeChambeau and his agent to ask if it would be OK to put them in the same group, and that DeChambeau declined. That led to strong denials by DeChambeau's agent and the USGA that such a call existed.

However, it fell in line with a player saying two weeks ago that DeChambeau told him the USGA called to inquire about putting them together and DeChambeau was opposed because it would take away from the U.S. Open.

The player spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because of the sensitivity of the subject.

For an individual sport with so many personalities, it should not be surprising that not everyone gets along. In golf, though, it's rarely this public.