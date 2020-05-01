Festival or not, roses put on show

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today would have been the kickoff for the 49th Orangeburg Festival of Roses. As with so many events that have been for many years integral to our lives, the festival this year has fallen victim to the coronavirus emergency.

It is one of the largest annual gatherings in the Orangeburg area, attracting thousands to the city over a three-day period. The centerpiece of the celebration is the city-owned and famous Edisto Memorial Gardens.

While a festive gathering of thousands at this moment in time would be beyond unwise, that hasn’t stopped Mother Nature from putting on a show in the gardens. And even with no festival, you still can celebrate Edisto Gardens’ more than 120 varieties of roses.

The gardens are open to visitors, as always, at no cost. Of note, standard practices to protect people from the coronavirus are to be practiced. Groups of 10 or more in proximity to each other will be asked to distance themselves or to leave, per city policy during the coronavirus emergency.

For the record, the coronavirus is not the first challenge for the Festival of Roses, which may be scheduled later this year.

As with any such endeavor, there are ups and downs, changes in focus, redefinitions of mission and more.