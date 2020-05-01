Festival or not, roses put on show

Today would have been the kickoff for the 49th Orangeburg Festival of Roses. As with so many events that have been for many years integral to our lives, the festival this year has fallen victim to the coronavirus emergency.
It is one of the largest annual gatherings in the Orangeburg area, attracting thousands to the city over a three-day period. The centerpiece of the celebration is the city-owned and famous Edisto Memorial Gardens.
While a festive gathering of thousands at this moment in time would be beyond unwise, that hasn’t stopped Mother Nature from putting on a show in the gardens. And even with no festival, you still can celebrate Edisto Gardens’ more than 120 varieties of roses.
The gardens are open to visitors, as always, at no cost. Of note, standard practices to protect people from the coronavirus are to be practiced. Groups of 10 or more in proximity to each other will be asked to distance themselves or to leave, per city policy during the coronavirus emergency.
For the record, the coronavirus is not the first challenge for the Festival of Roses, which may be scheduled later this year.
As with any such endeavor, there are ups and downs, changes in focus, redefinitions of mission and more.
The festival has been through all that since its inception in 1972. Its evolution has carried it from the early years, through near extinction in the late ‘70s and the “big-name” attractions of the early 1980s, to today’s combination of events that involves lots of local folks and provides a splendid setting for visitors.
Roses and fun continue to be common links to past festivals, even the first one sponsored by the Greater Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce (now known as the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.) That first festival featured tours of Edisto Memorial Gardens and a community-wide church service and banquet. A year later, a beauty pageant was added, with a craft fair being introduced in 1975.
After nearly being lost in 1977, the festival was rescued in 1978 by the chamber and the City of Orangeburg, with the two continuing to join in sponsorship since. From rodeos to gymnastics championships, from bass fishing to river rafting, the festival has continued — and grown.
Thankfully, the city has seen fit to continue not only its support and maintenance of Edisto Gardens but has greatly enhanced the spectacular place.
So festival or not, consider this weekend a visit to Edisto Gardens to see the colorful display of roses. In not a walk-through, drive by and take a look. And for anyone unable to get out for a walk or a drive, visit TheTandD.com, where all weekend you will find photo galleries from the gardens and past festivals.
