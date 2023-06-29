The height of my teaching career occurred in the spring of 1972, when I accompanied three brilliant eighth graders at Felton Laboratory School to the University of South Carolina to compete in the annual science fair.

The Felton students were Blanche Glover, Sherrill Hampton and Douglas Smith. These students scored on the highest level on statewide testing.

As their teacher, I was not allowed to speak to them as they were questioned about their data regarding their projects. My chest swelled with pride when they answered the questions of the judges beyond what was asked. The look on the faces of the judges let me know that they were impressed with the details.

The three Felton students were awarded first place honors in biology and chemistry.

The outcome of the science fair was reported in a faculty meeting; however, there was no public notification of the event.

I received the only public notification of the success of the Felton students from an article which appeared in the Baltimore African American newspaper. No local publications were ever announced.

It has been 50 years since that event, to my knowledge no Felton students have received that honor.

It is my desire to be reunited with those students before God calls me home. In that connection if there are any friends or relatives of Blanche, Sherrill, or Douglas, please have them contact me at 912-503-7826.

The teacher at Felton that I admired and used as a mentor was Mrs. Janie P. Burgess. Mrs. Burgess was gifted and innovative. She introduced a course of study called cat independent study, which allowed gifted students to progress at their own rate.

As a result of the students at Felton, I was promoted to the Assistant Director at Felton. The greatest Director of Felton, Dr. Amelia S. Roberts, named me to succeed Mrs. Maxine Crawford as director at her retirement. The directorship was given to someone else because of personal problems unique to me, as a result I resigned. The first act as the director of Felton would have caused the School of Education to rewrite the entire curriculum for Felton.