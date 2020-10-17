Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The other left-handed, 50-year-old former Masters champion was on top after a long Saturday at The Country Club of Virginia.

While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. The Canadian shot 68-63 to reach 13 under and take a three-stroke lead over Mickelson into the final round.

"I'm super happy with the way I played today," Weir said. "My mindset going into today, knowing we had 36, I wanted to get in a nice rhythm for the day because there's so many holes. If you get in a nice rhythm, you can kind of ride it and I did that. I kind of stumbled a bit on my 18th hole the first round, but maybe that gave me a jump start to just like not be too bothered and just say, `Hey, I'm playing good and let's just keep the pedal down.'"

Mickelson shot 68-66. He won his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in August.