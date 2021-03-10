Feeling powerless to wife's addiction

Dear Annie: My wife has a lover. When we married, I was promised that she was done with her lover. But she isn't.

She sees this lover every day, and there is nothing I can do about it. After she's been with her lover, she is not interested in being around me. She can't, or won't, carry on a conversation and, when I try, she simply asks the same questions I've already answered or repeats herself over and over again.

My wife has even brought her lover home with her. When her lover is with her, they spend hours in each other's company until she simply falls asleep on the couch with her lover. I have confronted my wife about this. She'll deny it. But the remnants of their affair are found in her car and around our house. Despite my offers of help, of professing I will do anything to replace her lover, she keeps going back. I am powerless.

My wife's lover is alcohol. She drinks more than a liter of wine at the house every day. I try to do any activity I can think of to engage my wife -- anything she wants -- to no avail. She's only interested in watching TV or being on her computer.