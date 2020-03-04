Feeling guilty about moving on

Dear Annie: I have been a practicing attorney for six years. My current job as an in-house attorney was my first job out of law school. My employer was taking a big risk on me, as in-house positions are usually given to attorneys who have already done their time in big firms. My boss said that she saw a lot of potential in me, and even though she knew it would take more time to train me, she thought it was worth it.

My boss tells me quite often that there's a bigger plan for me at the company. She goes out of her way to get me involved in projects where higher-ups at the company can see my work. The company has spent significant training and development dollars on me, and I'm so appreciative of that. There have been several in-house attorneys from our team who have gone on to high-level management roles within the company, and I know my boss thinks I'm headed that way. She's an incredible mentor, and I'm so lucky to work for her.