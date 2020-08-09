Feeding your preschooler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Getting a two- to five-year-old child to eat nutritious foods can be challenging for parents. At this age many children become picky eaters and may refuse to eat a food just because of its color. Or, they may go on an eating jag and want only one food, such as peanut butter sandwiches, for a week and then completely ignore that food the next week. In addition, parents get conflicting advice from well-meaning relatives, who try to tell them how to feed their child.

Young children are very impressionable. Parents and caregivers play a key role in helping preschoolers develop healthy eating habits and positive attitudes toward food that stay with them later in life.

How does a parent know whether their toddler or preschooler is consuming enough nutritious foods for good health? One of the best signs is that they are growing at the proper rate. Since toddlers and preschoolers tend to eat less and need fewer calories than infants, they grow at a slower rate. The average two to five-year-old gains 4 or 5 pounds and grows about 2½ inches taller each year. Children’s heights and weights vary due to their family history, sex, nutrition, amount of sleep and health status.