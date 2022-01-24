Federal rule

Science in Donation & Transplant, a New Jersey-based non-profit devoted to the support and education of members and stakeholders in the donation and transplant communities, is sounding the alarm on a federal government rule that it says could undermine the nation’s non-profit organ donor network. Among the OPOs that SID&T is advocating alongside is We Are Sharing Hope, an organization that, through its Community Outreach Programs, created and maintained in partnership with Donate Life SC, helped to inspire nearly 84,000 new donor designations in 2021. Read more in a post accompanying this editorial at TheTandD.com.