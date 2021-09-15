Fecal transplants treat C. diff

Dear Doctor: I'm not sure you'll take this question because of the subject matter, but it seems pretty important. Our dad had a fecal transplant as a last-ditch treatment for C. diff, and it worked. Now I've read they're finding other uses for the procedure. Can you talk about that?

Dear Reader: We think you're correct on both points -- that talking about fecal transplants gives some people pause, and that recent research into this treatment is opening up a new world of therapeutic potential.

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, a fecal transplant is a procedure in which the stool of a healthy individual is introduced into the gastrointestinal tract of someone who is ill. Although the first modern use dates back to the late 1950s, it's only in the last decade or so that fecal transplants have gained widespread acceptance.