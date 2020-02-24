FDA OKs drug that lowers cholesterol in new way

Esperion, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, did not immediately disclose the drug's list price but previously said it planned a price of about $300 per month. Nexletol, also known as bempedoic acid, should be available in late March, the company said.

It works in the liver by blocking an enzyme needed to make LDL. Statins also block cholesterol production in the liver, but in a different way, so the drugs together can reduce LDL more.

The new drug "would be valuable to add to treatment" for patients who can't get their LDL down enough with existing drugs or can't afford the injected ones, Duke Heart Center co-director Dr. Manesh Patel said. Patel, who was not involved in the research, estimated 10% to 15% of his patients might be eligible for Nexletol.

In company-funded studies, common Nexletol side effects included high blood pressure and muscle and joint pain. Serious side effects include tendon rupture. Women who are pregnant or breast-feeding should not take Nexletol because of possible harm to the baby, the FDA said.

In one study of more than 2,200 patients, there were several more deaths from heart problems in the Nexletol group than among those given placebo pills. Patel said that's likely just a random imbalance, not a big concern.