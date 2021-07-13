FCC gives state prisons tech options to quash cellphones

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has been at the forefront of an effort by corrections directors across the country to call for the ability to use more technology to crack down on contraband cellphones, thousands of which are confiscated in prisons every year, smuggled inside hollowed-out footballs, whisked in by corrupt employees and sometimes even dropped by drone.

He and other state prisons directors have advocated for the ability to jam the signals entirely, therefore rendering the illicit phones useless, but that's not allowed under current federal law. Last week, Stirling told The Associated Press he was encouraged by the commission's willingness to discuss the dangers of the devices, which are smuggled into institutions by the thousands.

CTIA, a wireless industry group, opposes jamming, saying it could thwart legal calls. But, according to a 2020 FCC document, CTIA "recently reported to the Commission that it has been working successfully, along with its members companies" on "ceasing service to contraband devices pursuant to court orders they have obtained."