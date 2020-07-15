Father/son rift Is hurting all

He says he doesn't want anything to do with them. When he dies, he doesn't even want me to notify him. He made me promise to take his son out of our will when he dies. We have argued about this on several different occasions. I don't think he really means this. His son is his only living relative. I used to make excuses for his son, but I'm tired. I can't do it anymore. Help. -- At My Wits' End

Dear At My Wits' End: I am so sorry that you and your husband, and your stepson, are all going through this. Your stepson clearly has some animosity toward your husband that needs to be addressed. Instead of addressing it head-on, and talking through the issues, he is avoiding his father to prevent having a relationship.

It's no wonder that he is doing that because your husband's response to his son's withdrawal was the same reaction. He said to cut him out of the will and to not even tell his son when he dies. Like father, like son.

The only way to stop this cycle is for the two of them to have an open and honest conversation about their feelings. Although it can be painful to talk about hurtful things, once you do, it feels much better in the long run, and you can begin to understand the other person's point of view.

Encourage your husband to reach out to his son, one on one, and tell him how much not seeing his son has hurt him. Hopefully, they can work things out. To work through his resentment and hurt, your husband could always try therapy. It is easier to face emotions with a trained professional.

