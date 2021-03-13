Fasting prayer for Lent

Dear Annie: Recently, I came across this poem. I've seen it attributed to Pope Francis -- not sure whether he actually said it. In any case, I thought you might share it with your readers. You don't have to be Catholic to get something out of them.

"Do you want to fast this Lent?

"Fast from hurting words and say kind words.

"Fast from sadness and be filled with gratitude.

"Fast from anger and be filled with patience.

"Fast from pessimism and be filled with hope.

"Fast from worries and have trust in God.

"Fast from complaints and contemplate simplicity.

"Fast from pressures and be prayerful.

"Fast from bitterness and fill your heart with joy.

"Fast from selfishness and be compassionate to others.

"Fast from grudges and be reconciled.

"Fast from words and be silent so you can listen." -- Gran

Dear Gran: That wisdom is certainly universal -- and more needed than ever. Thanks for writing.