Fasted cardio is an attempt to burn stored fat

The logic behind the practice lies in the way that our bodies use stored energy. The body's top choice when it needs energy is glycogen, a form of sugar that is stored in the muscles and the liver. It's made up of multiple linked glucose molecules, the simple sugars in our blood that are derived from digestion. The body can burn either sugar or fat for energy, but using sugar is both faster and easier, so it uses that first. However, glycogen stores are finite, which is where fasted cardio comes in. The idea is that by the time you've gone 10 or 12 or more hours without eating, your body will have worked its way through a good portion of its existing glycogen stockpile. And, since those glycogen stores haven't yet been replenished with a meal, the body will then be forced to turn to Plan B during your workout, which is to also burn stored fat.