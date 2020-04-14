Family struggles to share one computer

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am at home with my kids, like everybody is supposed to be. One of the challenges we are having is with the computer. My kids have been doing distance learning, which means that they have to go online to join Zoom classes or other "face-to-face" classes with their teachers, but we have only one computer. That means that sometimes one kid can go to class while the other can't. Plus, I have to do my work from home. I am missing some deadlines because I'm competing with my kids for use of the computer. This is an impossible situation. I need my kids to learn, and I need to work to be able to keep a roof over our heads. What do you recommend? -- One Computer