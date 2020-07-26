Family safety first

Dear Nervous and Pregnant: Your fear is very understandable. It's time to have an intervention with your mother-in-law. Bring your husband and father-in-law into the conversation. Explain your concerns; remind her that it is only temporary; and let her know you would really like her to take COVID seriously, for your sake and the sake of her unborn grandchild.

Dear Annie: My son is 52 years old. He is a good person but an alcoholic. He followed me to Florida nine years ago. I spent thousands of dollars to get him on his feet. I ended up broke trying to help him. He has since been fired from three jobs.

I kicked him out five years ago. He managed to get his own place and survive, but recently, he was fired again. He started another job and was fired after only three weeks. He has been in and out of rehab and the hospital frequently.

My question is: Am I wrong to not let him move back in with me? I have told him no, that I can't afford to help him. -- Mother of an Alcoholic

Dear Mother of an Alcoholic: You are not wrong. In fact, you are giving him the greatest gift you can give him, independence. Even if you could afford to help him, he needs to help himself and come to that conclusion on his own.