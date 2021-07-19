Family ignores invites

I have an upcoming family event, and these relatives will be in attendance. I don't want to snub them because that's just not the type of person I am, yet at the same time, I really don't care to engage with them.

What do you think would be the best way to handle seeing them? -- Tired of Being the Bigger Person

Dear Tired: By snubbing your family or not attending a family event, you would be snubbing yourself of family bonding. You are understandably upset and hurt because of their inconsiderate behavior toward your generous offer to host a cocktail event. If you cut them out completely, it doesn't do anyone any good.

Instead of looking at it like you are the "bigger" person and they are the "less than" person, look at it as a misunderstanding that you want to get to the bottom of. You never know what people have going on in their lives behind closed doors. Try and forgive them for their noncommunication and make sure to communicate to them how you feel.

Once they know that you would like to be notified instead of your mother and that you were hurt when they didn't respond, my guess is they won't do that again. Always remember that other people, even family members, are not mind readers, and it's important to communicate with them. Now if they continue to snub you, then you are better off without them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0