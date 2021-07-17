Familiar ring: Bell wins 3rd New Hampshire race in Xfinity

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell had to reward the young boy wearing his T-shirt with a fist bump and the checkered flag from his third career New Hampshire victory.

Bell laughed when he said it was a rare sight at the track to find any fan wearing his merchandise. So while the Xfinity Series wins come easy for Bell, building that fanbase still needs some work.

"I don't have a ton of shirts up here in the Northeast," Bell said. "I haven't done a lot of racing up here. My popularity, I'm just really calm, quiet, reserved. I'm not going to win a popularity contest but hopefully I can win more races."

Bell turned a spot start in the Xfinity Series into a trip to victory lane, winning in a romp for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell made his first start since 2019 in NASCAR's second-tier series when he was needed as a late replacement driver. He won every stage in the No. 54 Toyota and captured his 17th career Xfinity race. He won seven races in 2018, nine in 2019 and was promoted to Cup last season.

Bell is 15th in the Cup Series this season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell won his first Cup race this season at the Daytona road course.

"I've got really, really fast race cars to drive," Bell said.