Fall sports, with fans in attendance, still on schedule

“One of the questions on the survey was, ‘Do you plan to participate in fall sports this year?’” Singleton said. “There may have been a couple that didn’t answer that question, or maybe a couple that said, ‘At this time, no,’ but the majority of them have said they’re going to play fall sports.”

It was already previously announced that all fall sporting events would be allowed to have spectators, and Singleton added that the overall number of fans who could see events recently got a boost. The SCHSL applied for and received an exception from the governor’s office to go beyond the initial 50% or 250 capacity limit provided the venues still comply with all of the office’s safety guidelines.

In other words, if a venue has the ability to allow more than 250 spectators – through standing room only or other specialized areas – while still maintaining the recommended social distancing (6 feet) and other safety guidelines, then they will be allowed to do so.

“We sent (the exception) out to every member school and they reviewed it and said that they could comply with those guidelines,” Singleton said. “…Bear in mind that the exception is just a baseline or a threshold. (Schools) have the ability and the authority to be more restrictive, but you can’t be less restrictive.”