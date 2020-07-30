Fair exchange is no robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It doesn't matter if you lose a trick that you could have won, as long as you get one back in return that you didn't think you could win.

Maybe today's deal will clarify matters.

How should South plan the play in six spades after West leads the diamond king?

Over West's classical preempt, North wanted to enter the auction, but had nothing obvious to say. Three no-trump would have been a big overbid, and to make a takeout double with only two hearts would have been very dangerous. However, when South jumped to four spades, North control-bid his diamond ace to express slam interest. South was happy with that idea.

Declarer has two potential losers in clubs. Taking that suit in isolation, the correct play, after drawing trumps and eliminating the red suits, is to cash the ace, go into the dummy, then lead low toward the queen. South has only one loser whenever East has the king, or when West started with king-doubleton. However, with the actual distribution, that line fails.