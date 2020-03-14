Facts
Some tips to use to prevent against the coronavirus

  • wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • use alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content
  • make hand hygiene supplies, tissues and waste receptacles available.
  • avoid touching, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
  • cough or sneeze into elbow or use a tissue and put it in trash immediately
  • clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • avoid contact with sick people
  • get a flu shot

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

