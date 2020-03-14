Some tips to use to prevent against the coronavirus
- wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- use alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content
- make hand hygiene supplies, tissues and waste receptacles available.
- avoid touching, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- cough or sneeze into elbow or use a tissue and put it in trash immediately
- clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- avoid contact with sick people
- get a flu shot
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention