Eyes on the clock

Dear Annie: I've had my current job for four years. I work at a small company of about 20 employees. My co-worker, "Beth," has been here about a year longer than me. She joined my department about six months ago. One thing I appreciate about my department is our work-life balance. We care about our work, but we also care about having time for our families. I will, of course, stay late when there's something urgent or important that I need to get done or if a co-worker needs help with something.

Beth previously worked in a department of self-professed workaholics. They pride themselves on regularly working 11-hour days. She's brought that attitude with her to my little department, and it's upsetting the reasonable dynamics.

I leave work around 6:05 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. (My day ends at 6 p.m.) We work in an open office, so my co-workers can see when I'm taking off for the day. Every day, without fail, I see Beth looking up at the clock in the corner of her computer screen or glancing down at her watch. It drives me bonkers. I hate feeling like she's judging me.

I've thought about casually mentioning all I've accomplished throughout the day as I get ready to head out, but then I realize that would be silly. It's not as though she's my boss.

How would you handle this? -- I Like My Evenings, Thanks