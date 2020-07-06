Eye tracking tests may help diagnose Alzheimer's disease

The study you're asking about looks into impaired eye movement as a diagnostic tool in at-risk patients. Participants with two different types of cognitive impairment were assigned visual tasks on a computer screen. For example, they were asked to look at the left side of the screen whenever a flashing icon appears on the right side. A device that can measure 500 eye movements per second then analyzed how well each person completed the task. The researchers found that the visual behavior of each group was unique enough that they could differentiate between the two types of dementia just by the results of the tests. Even more promising was the fact that the eye movement pattern in one type of dementia, where people struggled to look at the correct side of the screen, was similar to those with an Alzheimer's diagnosis.