Eye on South Carolina's best

But dumber than dumb was spotlighting the St. Louis couple who pulled guns on protesters when they walked down their street en route to the nearby mayor's home. Playing the Second Amendment card at a Republican convention is standard operating procedure, of course, but a better witness would be, say, a woman who stopped her would-be rapist with a bullet in the heat of terror.

Instead, the RNC decided to put the focus on Patricia and Mark McCloskey, who, by brandishing a rifle and a handgun toward peaceful protesters earlier this year, might not be widely viewed as paragons of good judgment. Kellyanne Conway should have vetoed that particular optic on her way out of the White House.

Speaking of smart, the RNC was wise to use the same stage for each speaker, giving the appearance of a convention rather than the glorified Zoom meeting we witnessed during last week's Democratic "convention." The smartest moves were including speakers Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Sen. Tim Scott, the only African American to be elected to both to the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate -- ever.

Recounting his illiterate grandfather, who was forced to leave school in third grade to pick cotton, and his own rise to the Senate as an iconic spokesman for conservative principles, Scott said: