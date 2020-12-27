Extinguishing 2020 darkness

It wasn't long before I was in hot pursuit of the Gaudy and the Glorious. I've swagged the front driveway with garlands, red bows and white lights. A light post is now wreathed and bowed. White lights run the length of the front porch and two Christmas trees flank the front door. Where a tasteful wreath and a couple of poinsettias used to do, I was eyeing the last inflatable Santa during a recent visit to Lowe's, where I had sprinted to buy one of the last trees -- and, yes, to buy yet more lights.

Lo and behold, nary a strand for sale. The shelves that just the day before (I go almost daily) had been laden with every sort of décor, and enough candlepower to light a small forest of firs, were now filled with empty red and green storage bins. Just a handful of trees remained.

No white lights. No colored lights. No inflatable Santas. (I was cheered by a story in the Post about a Black Arkansas family that placed an inflatable Black Santa amid their front yard display. When the family received a racist rant in their mailbox attacking their Santa, their neighbors in the mostly White North Little Rock neighborhood of Lakewood began putting up Black Santas on their own yards. Yay, Lakewood. And welcome (almost) to 2021.)