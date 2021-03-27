Ex's new GF digs for details

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have recently become good friends with a girl whose boyfriend and I used to date. We all went to the same college, so it isn't a strange coincidence that we know each other, but the thing is, I have a feeling that it still makes her uncomfortable. Sometimes we'll be chatting, and she'll ask me random questions about my past relationship with her boyfriend. I have completely moved on from that relationship, and now I'm very happy with someone else, but I just wonder if she has some type of hidden agenda. I don't want to make things weird. What do you think? -- Friends or Foes

DEAR FRIENDS OR FOES: You have to establish boundaries with this new friend. Tell her you can understand that she would be curious about the relationship you had with her current boyfriend, but there is nothing to tell. You dated briefly a long time ago, and you haven't looked back since. You do not want to talk about your past relationship because there's really nothing to talk about. Don't answer if she asks again.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't enjoy spending time with my boyfriend's friends. My boyfriend is much older than me, and while I love him dearly, I knew immediately when we began dating that we had nothing in common. I love the fact that we come from completely different backgrounds and have been able to show each other so much.