Experts: Start holiday shopping early

Companies like Walmart and Target say they have at least 20% more inventory than last year. Still, the disruptions could make it tougher for retailers to restock items once they run out.

“If you see something you want … you’ll want to pull the trigger earlier, because you don’t know if it’s going to be there later,” Maicki said. “The flow of product is uncertain.”

Supply chain issues have hit everything from toilet paper to chicken wings to semiconductors since the start of the pandemic and are still affecting a wide variety of products across industries. But retailers and manufacturers are also starting to face challenges with popular gift items like toys, books and apparel.

German games, toys and puzzles maker Ravensburger warned retailers in North America it would stop taking new orders Friday as it contends with record-high demand and delays transporting goods to and within the U.S.

“At this point we feel optimistic that we will deliver on all existing commercial commitments that we have made this year, but we did not want to put our retailers’ holiday business in jeopardy by continuing to accept new orders that we do not feel confident about delivering in time,” said Filip Francke, CEO of Ravensburger North America and global head of games.