Experts: Start holiday shopping early

Consumers are expected to be in the mood to spend this holiday season, but this isn’t the year to procrastinate.
With the COVID-19 pandemic snarling supply chains and threatening to leave stores and distribution centers short-staffed, consumers may need to shop early to avoid missing must-have items. Big discounts, too, could be tougher to come by, thanks to higher transportation and labor costs.
“COVID-19 is going to be the Grinch that stole Christmas yet again this year,” said Per Hong, senior partner in the consulting firm Kearney’s strategic operations practice.
Holiday retail sales are projected to rise between 7% and 9% this year, hitting $1.3 trillion, according to a forecast from Deloitte. The delta variant hasn’t slowed spending, and there’s “huge pent-up demand,” said Curt Bimschleger, managing director at Deloitte.
The challenge for retailers will be meeting that demand in a year when disruptions are hitting every step of the supply chain, from recent factory shutdowns in Asia to control the spread of COVID-19 to logjams at ports that lengthen shipping times to shortages of warehouse workers and truck drivers.
Retailers have been working to get ahead of the disruptions but “probably not as successfully as they’d want to be,” said Rick Maicki, managing director at Berkeley Research Group Corporate Finance.
Companies like Walmart and Target say they have at least 20% more inventory than last year. Still, the disruptions could make it tougher for retailers to restock items once they run out.
“If you see something you want … you’ll want to pull the trigger earlier, because you don’t know if it’s going to be there later,” Maicki said. “The flow of product is uncertain.”
Supply chain issues have hit everything from toilet paper to chicken wings to semiconductors since the start of the pandemic and are still affecting a wide variety of products across industries. But retailers and manufacturers are also starting to face challenges with popular gift items like toys, books and apparel.
German games, toys and puzzles maker Ravensburger warned retailers in North America it would stop taking new orders Friday as it contends with record-high demand and delays transporting goods to and within the U.S.
“At this point we feel optimistic that we will deliver on all existing commercial commitments that we have made this year, but we did not want to put our retailers’ holiday business in jeopardy by continuing to accept new orders that we do not feel confident about delivering in time,” said Filip Francke, CEO of Ravensburger North America and global head of games.
Rick Derr, owner of Learning Express Toys in Lake Zurich, said he appreciated the notice Ravensburger gave so he could get orders in early.
Even with the supply chain disruptions, Derr said he isn’t worried about having empty shelves this holiday season. While about half the toy manufacturers he placed preorders with are delivering products four to six weeks late, he still expects they will arrive in plenty of time for the holidays.
Still, he encouraged parents to shop early.
“This isn’t crying wolf this year,” he said. “This is my 26th Christmas and nothing has been so built up as this, but this time it’s real.”
Other large companies cited concerns about apparel and footwear.
Both Lululemon and Dick’s Sporting Goods cited challenges with factories in Vietnam facing COVID-19-related closures on top of the longer shipping times, according to recent earnings calls and investor conferences.
Both retailers said they are shipping some products by air to avoid delays, and Lululemon is shifting some production.
The supply chain problems could make big holiday discounts more scarce.
Transportation costs have “exploded,” said Douglas Kent, executive vice president of the Chicago-based Association for Supply Chain Management. Companies are paying as much as 10 times more to transport a shipping container’s worth of goods than they did two years ago, and shortages of workers are pushing wages up, he said.
“Somebody has to pay for that,” he said.
While supply chain companies are trying to recruit more truck drivers and port and warehouse workers, retailers are scrambling to staff up ahead of the holiday rush. Amazon, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Gurnee Mills mall all held hiring events in recent days.