Experts profit from this topic

Here is a third deal from the late Eddie Kantar's book "100 Hands." It highlights a topic that separates the winners from the also-rans.

First, look at the North hand. East opens one spade, South overcalls two hearts and West passes. What should North do?

Assuming South ends in six hearts, how should he play after West leads the spade jack to dummy's ace?

A two-level overcall usually contains the values for an opening bid (and in a minor is a six-card suit more often than not). North might jump to four no-trump, but even if South denies an ace, is North really going to stay out of slam? Also, South will need the perfect hand for seven -- and partner never has the perfect hand! North should just jump to six hearts and hope partner can make it.

When you buy the contract after an opponent opens, count up the high-card points. (Try to do that on all deals.) Here, South sees that 12 points are missing, and West has already shown the spade jack. East must have the club king and diamond queen. Those finesses are doomed.

Declarer twice plays a trump to hand and ruffs a low spade to eliminate that suit and denude the opponents of trumps. What next?

The contract is guaranteed if South cashes his diamond king, plays a diamond to dummy's ace and leads the diamond jack. When East covers with the queen, declarer discards one of his clubs to leave East endplayed. He must either lead away from his club king or concede a ruff-and-sluff.

Count those points!