Expect worst of Trump

WASHINGTON -- If President Donald Trump ultimately loses the election, as now seems likely, the question is how much more damage he can do before he is dragged kicking and screaming -- or flounces -- out of the White House. I'm afraid we should expect the worst.

"STOP THE COUNT!," Trump tweeted Thursday morning, followed by "STOP THE FRAUD!" His demand was both undemocratic and self-defeating; at that moment, Joe Biden was leading in enough states to give him 270 electoral votes and the presidency. What Trump really needed was to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Biden was overtaking him, but keep it going in Arizona and Nevada, where he was gaining on Biden, but even for Trump, those contradictory urges were hard to reconcile in a tweet.

Never mind that the president wasn't making sense. Angry Trump supporters dutifully gathered outside buildings where votes were being counted in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Las Vegas and other cities, demanding that the electoral process be short-circuited. It was shocking -- but in the Trump era, not surprising -- to see Americans openly calling for the votes of other Americans to be nullified.