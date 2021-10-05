Exerciser unhappy with slow results

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out twice a week with a virtual trainer for a little over a year now. I am proud of myself for doing this and being mostly consistent, but it is taking forever to get real results. I can't do high-impact exercises because of a knee injury, but I am working out. The other day I put on some shorts, and I was disappointed to see that even with all this working out, I still have cellulite. It's not fair. Do you think I'm being paranoid? My body is tighter in general, and I definitely feel healthier. It's just taking too long. -- Working Out

DEAR WORKING OUT: First, congratulations for sticking to an exercise routine for this long. It has taken commitment on your part to exercise consistently this year. Give yourself credit for what you have accomplished. Take a look at your whole body in the mirror: front to back, head to toe. Notice the improvements that you have made and what you want to work on. Be kind as you look at yourself.

Regarding the cellulite, check in with your doctor to see if there are any treatments that may work to break it up. Some people maintain cellulite even when they have very little body fat. It may just be there for life, but there are procedures that may help reduce or eliminate it. Chances are, you are being overly critical.