Exercise with Afib appears to be a good practice

Treatment typically includes medication to control the heart rate, blood thinners to guard against stroke and lifestyle changes to manage risk factors. Those risk factors include obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, alcohol use, smoking and hyperthyroidism. Advanced age and certain existing heart problems also raise the risk of developing Afib. In some cases, surgery to shut down the area of heart tissue that is dictating the rogue heartbeat may be recommended.

It's not surprising that, when diagnosed with any type of heart problem, someone might be leery about exercise and exertion. However, a study published earlier this year in the European Heart Journal had good news. Researchers who studied 1,100 people living with Afib over the course of nine years found that individuals who got regular exercise were 45% less likely to have died at the end of the study period than those who remained sedentary. It's important to note that, while observational studies like this can pinpoint a certain outcome, they can't establish the reason it was reached. Exercise was a common factor among the people who lived longer, but the study can only suggest it as a factor in their longevity, and not decisively prove it.