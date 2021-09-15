Ex-Trump voting battle adviser set for SC forum

Her most public involvement in the voting wars came in participation on a Jan. 2 call in which Trump asked Georgia election officials to "find" enough votes to declare him, and not Democrat Joe Biden, the winner of the battleground state.

Mitchell insisted she had evidence of voting fraud, but officials with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said her data was incorrect. The call is part of an investigation by the Fulton County district attorney's office into whether Trump or others improperly tried to influence election officials.

In addition to the speakers, next month's South Carolina event will include panels and breakout sessions on topics such as election integrity and minority outreach, according to party officials.

South Carolina's Republican primary voters have successfully picked a GOP presidential nominee in all elections but one, for more than 40 years.

With that track record, McKissick said the conference, and another just a few months ahead of the first votes of the 2024 nominating cycle, will help solidify South Carolina's slot as the first Southern primary.

"My thought is that we'll be doing that this year, and then again in October 2023, just prior to the primaries," McKissick told The Associated Press this week. "That'll make it a must stop for any potential candidates."

