Ex still in the picture

Dear Ex In or Ex Out: Your ex-wife was a part of your family for 20 years, and that bond doesn't disappear once the ink dries on the divorce papers. It's understandable that she wants to stay in touch with her former in-laws, and it's understandable that they want to include her. But it's important that your fiancee really get to know and love your family, and she's having a hard time doing so with your ex-wife around. Rather than disinvite Cynthia, talk to your family members about your concern and plan additional outings with just them and Beth. Once Beth feels more settled and secure with her place in the family, it will be easier for her to relax at family gatherings, even when Cynthia is there.

Dear Annie: My husband and I own a boat that takes tourists on short trips. Three years ago, he fell in love with the only woman on board. When I realized something was up, I said, "If she is so wonderful, what is stopping you from being with her?" Without hesitation, he said, "The age difference."

I have not been able to stop thinking about that every day for the past three years. I am becoming upset even writing this to you. She is not interested in him. I guess he is old enough to be her father. But what if he meets someone his own age? I think I'd better see my lawyer. What do you think? Should we get a divorce? -- Seasick

Dear Seasick: I can't tell you whether you should get a divorce based on your letter. But I can tell you that you can't keep living this way. One comment has been eating away at you for three years, and you need to put a stop to that before it swallows you whole. Have you tried talking to your husband? It's possible his comment was a joke, albeit a mean one. In any case, I'd strongly recommend a few sessions of marriage counseling so you can open up the lines of communication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0