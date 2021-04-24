Ex-NFL pro who killed 6 was ID'd by phone found at scene

COLUMBIA — Police were able to quickly identify a former NFL player as the primary suspect in a shooting at a South Carolina home that left six dead earlier this month because the ex-athlete left his iPhone behind at the scene, according to newly released search warrants.

Authorities say that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two air conditioning technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Adams later killed himself.

The search warrants, issued in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and released to the public Friday, show that police recovered multiple projectiles and .45 caliber spent shell casings from the Lesslie home, as well as several cellphones — including an iPhone in a red case that had a phone number officers then tracked to Adams.

Police proceeded on April 7 to obtain another warrant for Adams' parents' home, about a mile from the Lesslies, citing the proximity of the two locations, the recovered cellphone and witness descriptions of the suspect. They arrived at Adams’ parents’ home later that evening, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house. Eventually, they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.