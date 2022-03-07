Ex-gymgoer stays home after getting COVID

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had been doing really well with my fitness this year. I started going to the gym with my neighbor three days a week and building up my stamina and everything. Then I got COVID-19. I swear, I was being careful, too. Even though I was fully vaccinated. I don't know if I caught it at the gym. My gym is super-clean, and people keep their distance.

I have not gone back to the gym yet. I'm scared. I got really sick with COVID-19. I didn't have to go to the hospital, but it was not mild like they said it would be if you are vaccinated. I feel like I'm back to being a hermit in my house. I need to get out. How can I get over my fear of being around people? -- Scared Back Into Seclusion

DEAR SCARED BACK INTO SECLUSION: My doctor says that everyone is going to get COVID-19 at some point, so we have to live our lives -- carefully, of course. I'm sorry you got COVID-19, but please don't give up on yourself. If your gym is clean, it is probably safe to go back there. Stay 6 feet away from others who are working out. Keep your mask on and do your workout. As the weather gets warmer, you may also want to go on rigorous walks outside. It's always safer being in unconfined spaces away from other people.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter will soon be going off to college. Mostly, I think I have done a good job with her, but I haven't been strict enough about housework. I'm not neat, and I haven't made my daughter be neat either. I worry that she is going to head off to college and be a slob wherever she goes, and it's all my fault. I know it's too late to reverse bad habits, but I want to make a last-ditch effort to show her how to do a few things. What can I do now? -- Messy

DEAR MESSY: Talk honestly with your daughter about this. Be straight. Tell her you know that you have not prepared her well in the cleanliness arena, but you believe that she needs to have some basic skills in this area. Schedule weekly cleaning sessions where you work together on projects. Choose one thing to work on, and do it together. Start with her room. If it is in really bad shape, pick a corner and agree to tackle that area until you complete it. Bring garbage bags, cleaning supplies and a positive attitude. As you sort through things and discard them or place them where they should go, talk to each other. Talk about life and her future. Make the time together meaningful by being positive and instructive. Go from project to project together. This will help to motivate both of you to get your house in order.

