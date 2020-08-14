Ex-employee shows up at day care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a restaurant manager. I recently had to let go of one of my servers who continuously got complaints for being rude. I had trouble with her arriving late and creating issues with other staff during work hours. It was actually a relief to have her gone.

About a month later when I was dropping off my 4-year-old at day care, I was introduced to a new teacher's assistant who had just started. It was my former employee. Our last interaction did not go well, and I am confident that she is not a genuinely nice person. I am concerned about her working in the same classroom as my child. I always felt my child was safe there, but now I'm not sure. Should I say something? -- Should I Speak Up?

DEAR SHOULD I SPEAK UP: You should speak to the management of your child's day care center. Request a private meeting, and express your concerns. Be direct but not inflammatory. Suggest that management observe her carefully to ensure that she treats the children, staff and parents well.

She may be better with children than with adults. As her former employer, you absolutely should alert the day care center director about what you know as a fact about her behavior.