Ex-employee shows up at day care

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a restaurant manager. I recently had to let go of one of my servers who continuously got complaints for being rude. I had trouble with her arriving late and creating issues with other staff during work hours. It was actually a relief to have her gone.
About a month later when I was dropping off my 4-year-old at day care, I was introduced to a new teacher's assistant who had just started. It was my former employee. Our last interaction did not go well, and I am confident that she is not a genuinely nice person. I am concerned about her working in the same classroom as my child. I always felt my child was safe there, but now I'm not sure. Should I say something? -- Should I Speak Up?
DEAR SHOULD I SPEAK UP: You should speak to the management of your child's day care center. Request a private meeting, and express your concerns. Be direct but not inflammatory. Suggest that management observe her carefully to ensure that she treats the children, staff and parents well.
She may be better with children than with adults. As her former employer, you absolutely should alert the day care center director about what you know as a fact about her behavior.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I agreed to allow my sister to come stay with me to visit my daughter. My sister and I do not get along, but I remain civil for my daughter's sake. Anytime we get into an argument, she goes way too far. My sister can't have kids, and I feel like she judges my parenting skills. I don't know how to handle her. She does not have kids, but I don't want to say something unforgivable about that. I am super uncomfortable around her. How should I tell her to back off? -- Back Off, Sister
DEAR BACK OFF, SISTER: Take a step back and evaluate what's happening here. Why do you give your sister a pass to come into your home and enjoy your daughter, treating you with disrespect all the while? That doesn't make sense. It is time for you to stand up for yourself.
While your sister is with you, sit down and have a talk with her. Tell her that you have gone out of your way to be sensitive to her situation and to accommodate her desire to stay close to your daughter, but you have had enough.
Point out how she treats you. Tell her that you do not appreciate her criticism and that you have had enough. If she cannot find it in herself to stop her critical conversation, you will not invite her to stay with you anymore. Regardless of what she says, don't give in.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!