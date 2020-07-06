Ex bringing new women to apartment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I broke up with my boyfriend about six months ago, but he still lives in my apartment. I know it sounds crazy, but I needed a roommate to split the rent with me; when we broke up, it just seemed easier for him to stay -- at least for a while.

Last weekend, while I was sitting in the courtyard of my building enjoying a socially distanced gathering with my neighbors, I saw him approach our building with another woman. It freaked me out. This isn't the first time he has brought a woman to the apartment; he's even had a few of them spend the night. I realize that we aren't a couple anymore, but I think it is so disrespectful for him to do that. I don't know what to do. This is my apartment that I own. I suppose I should ask him to leave, but I do need the financial help. What should I do? -- Mad at Ex

DEAR MAD AT EX: I'm so sorry you had to experience that. Even though you and your ex are no longer a couple, clearly you have lingering feelings -- either for him, or at least for the memory of what you had. You speak of the money, and that's understandable on a certain level. But you must know that you can get another roommate.