Ex-BFF airs dirty laundry

DEAR HARRIETTE: My former best friend called me the other day and told me she needed to speak to me about something important. She hosts a podcast series and told me that her newest episode would be about our friendship and the reason we grew apart. She briefed me on what she said about me because show had already been recorded. She said she wanted to give me a warning before it aired. I gave her my blessing.

I listened to the episode after it aired, and it was nothing like what she warned me it would be like. She made me out to be such a bad person. She didn't mention my name, but it was so obviously about me. Should I tell her to take it down? Should I confront her? -- Take It Down

DEAR TAKE IT DOWN: Make this an opportunity to clear the air with this woman. Call her and tell her that you listened to the podcast, and you would like to get together and talk to her. Have a conversation with her about your friendship. Tell her that your recollection of what transpired between you is dramatically different from what she said about you. Describe your recollection of what occurred between you. Ask her if she remembers any of the details that you put forward.

Challenge the stories that you do not agree with that she shared in her podcast. Tell her that her portrayal of you does not seem accurate to you, and it makes you very uncomfortable. If you are up for it, you may want to suggest that the two of you talk about what happened on the podcast so that you can set the record straight.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt has never paid any bills in her life. She has been with her husband since she was 18 years old and never had to work if she didn't want to. Being a stay-at-home mother is all she's ever known.

I recently expressed my desire to move out of my parents' house the other day (I am 25), and she completely discouraged me from doing so. She told me I have no idea what it takes to be on my own and that I would be crazy to live in a major city without a roommate on my current salary. I didn't find this conversation helpful. Should I tell her that her advice is meaningless? -- Didn't Ask

DEAR DIDN'T ASK: Rather than shooting the messenger, listen to her advice to see what you can learn from it. How much does it cost to rent an apartment where you live? If she is right, consider getting a roommate.

The point here is to hear what your aunt had to say as you make your plans. Ultimately, you have to decide your next steps for yourself. Do not discount her counsel, though. Her life's trajectory does not necessarily mean that her opinion is worthless.

