Everything you need to know about the SC State Fair

COLUMBIA — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.

“As the state’s largest event, we take pride that we’re able to showcase South Carolina’s best in food, agriculture, music and much more,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith. “We can’t wait for our guests to have a taste of what makes our state so great — its people and traditions. This year’s South Carolina State Fair will be out of this world with many fair classics you’ve come to expect, but with the addition of so many new and exciting offerings.”

Rides

With 60 rides, this year’s S.C. State Fair is sure to create out of this world memories — from sky-high thrillers to family-friendly fun rides, including the following new rides:

Flying Jumbos: This adorable kiddie ride sends kids spinning in delight high in the air.

The Money Maze: This monkey-themed, kid-friendly maze is packed with fun and surprise for the kiddos.

Giant Vertigo: Get a breathtaking aerial view as the Giant Vertigo takes riders on a high-swing thrill ride!

Sky Screamer: If you don’t like heights and going fast – stay away from this ride! But, if you like a thrill, have a seat.

The S.C. State Fair will feature Pay-One-Price (POP) ride days every day. Patrons can enjoy unlimited rides by exchanging a ride voucher for a POP wristband at specially marked ticket booths.

Entertainment

The following entertainment highlights will take place at this year’s S.C. State Fair.

• CIRCUS at the Fair: The free, daily CIRCUS at the Fair is returning for a third year and will feature a new tent, fresh new acts and a never-before-seen show. Get ready for the thrills under the new big top. The CIRCUS, located beside the Ellison building near the South Gate Entrance, will perform three 40 minute-long shows each day. Shows begin at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily admission to the CIRCUS is free with your fair admission ticket. Led by Ringmaster Ian Garden, the CIRCUS acts will include performances from:

Renaldo (clown)

American Cyclones (motorcycle and trapeze)

Zeman Duo (roller skating)

Disharmony (trapeze)

Anna Dangerous (whips and arrows)

Yulia and her Flying Pole (aerial pole)

Gravity Arts X Wall (LED trampoline acrobatics)

Music

The following bands will perform each night at 7 p.m. on the Pepsi Place Stage.

Villa*Nova, Oct. 12

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Oct. 13

FreeBird — Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute, Oct. 14

Jason Sikes — Tribute to Elvis, Oct. 15

Orquesta Macuba, Oct. 16

Ranky Tanky, Oct. 17

Sugarcane Jane, Oct. 18

Ervin McKoy — Da Soul Man, Oct. 19

Jess Kellie Adams, Oct. 20

The Tams, Oct. 21

Danny Dawson Band, Oct. 22

Joshua Rogers, Oct. 23 (starts at 4 p.m.)

Daily Promotions

The S.C. State Fair offers the following daily promotions:

• Children: All children 5 and under will be admitted FREE every day.

• Seniors: $15 admission every day.

• Pay-One-Price (POP) Ride Days: The S.C. State Fair will once again feature Pay-One-Price (POP) ride days every day. Patrons can enjoy unlimited rides by exchanging a ride voucher for a POP wristband at specially marked ticket booths.

• Lunch Bunch: Pop in and out of the S.C. State Fair for lunch with a special lunch bunch ticket, available from noon-2 p.m. each weekday (except Wednesday, Oct. 12). Pay your entry fee and receive a refundable $20 ticket. Return to the ticket booth with the ticket by 2 p.m. to get your money back.

Special Promotional Days

Oct. 12 — $5 admission at the gate

Oct. 13, 17 and 20 – Military Appreciation Days

Oct. 13 – Sensory-Friendly Morning

Oct. 13 – South Carolina Farm Bureau Day

Oct. 14 – Diabetes Awareness Day

Oct. 15 – 4-H Day

Oct. 17 – College Day

Oct. 18 – Future Farmers of America Day

Oct. 18 and 19 – SCETV Days

Oct. 20 – Exceptional Citizens Day

Sensory-friendly morning

The lights and sounds of the S.C. State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts its first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair. Download the S.C. State Fair storyboard to learn about the S.C. State Fair experience before you go.

Discount tickets

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person ($35-$38 during the fair). Visit SCStateFair.org or a participating Circle K location to purchase discount tickets now through Tuesday, Oct. 11.