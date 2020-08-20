SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 138.00-141.50; 500-600 lbs 129.00-137.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 119.50-133.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-127.50; 500-600 lbs 110.00-122.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-63.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-57.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1305-1700 lbs 90.00-95.00; Low Dressing 885-2000 lbs 60.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1160 lbs Young Aged Cow with calf 150-300 lbs 1000.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 875-1090 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1250.00 per pair. Small 1-2 660-750 lbs Young Age Cow with calves over 300 lbs 725.00-775.00 per pair. Small 1-2 780-870 lbs Young Age Cows with calves 150-300 lbs 800.00-875.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was up 0.27 at 32.59; Sows live price 300-450 lbs 16.85; 450-500 lbs 21.13; 500-550 lbs 24.22.

Grain