SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 6 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 21 to 22 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.33 and *4.62 at Anderson; 4.23 at Kingstree; 4.23 at Hamer; 4.23 at Lynchburg; 4.23 at Conway; 4.23 at Estill; Processors---4.58 at Orangeburg; 4.93 at Monetta; 4.98 at Sumter; 4.53 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.72 at Anderson; 8.44 at Kingstree; 8.82 at Hamer; 8.44 at Lynchburg; 8.44 at Conway; 8.44 at Estill; Processors---9.22 at Kershaw; Export---9.27 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.66 and *5.42 at Anderson; *5.97 at Kingstree; *5.53 at Hamer; *5.97 at Lynchburg; *5.97 at Conway; *5.97 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.73 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00, 500-600 lbs 133.00-162.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50-168.00, 500-600 lbs 129.00-150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-133.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-73.00; Boners 85-85% lean 59.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 39.00-47.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1105-2130 lbs 79.00-96.00; High Dressing 1525-2155 lbs 95.00-110.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 950 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1225.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 925 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 850.00 per pair. Small 1-2 Young Age Cow 725 Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 810.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.10 higher at 39.48. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 23.30; 450-500 lbs 26.97; 500-550 lbs 29.35.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was at 66.62.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 25.00-30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00, 5 dz crts Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 17.00-18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 12s PE 4.00-6.00, Kent 7s PE 7.00; Lettuce ctns Butter type 24s 15.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 14.00-15.00, Choice FL 12.00, Red Extra Large FL 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 17.00-22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 2 layer tray pack Red type CL 56sz 22.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Med-Lge 12.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 14.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 23.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 22.00, Green 24.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type Large FL 30.00; Watermelons per melon Red Seedless HD 15-18 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 16.00-20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 30 lb ctns loose Mandarins CA 20.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.