SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-141.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-151.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-130.00.
Slaughter cows were 7.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 46.00-58.00; Boners 80-85% lean 48.00-63.00; Lean 85-90% lean 48.00-58.00; Lean low dressing 34.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls were 4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1250-2070 lbs 80.00-98.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 900-2295 lbs 52.00-83.00.
Goats: [202] Week Ago: 225 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-90.00, 40-60 lbs 55.00-135.00, 60-80 lbs 100.00-150.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 30.00-55.00, 40-60 lbs 55.00-90.00. Wethers: Slaughter Sel 1 60-80 lbs 135.00-200.00, 80-100 lbs 170.00-195.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-360.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 100.00-117.50, 70-100 lbs 100.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-205.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 70.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-105.00, 100-150 lbs 115.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 102.50-130.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-237.50, 150-250 lbs 205.00-360.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs one @ 110.00, 70-100 lbs one @ 100.00.
Grain
Friday. Corn was 3 cents lower; elevator bids 4.04-4.49, processor bids 4.29-4.59. Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower; elevator bids 9.60-10.10, processor bid 10.65, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mostly 3 cents higher; elevator bids 5.33-5.53.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.09 lower at 62.57.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 100s 180.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large 20.00-25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Neon/Small/White 13.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 25.00-35.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip/Mustard 14.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00,Dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns/bucrts Small-Medium 20.00-22.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00-50.00, bucrts Valencia 55.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pinkeye 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00-23.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 18.00-21.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. No. 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Two 20.00, Small 18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00, 24 inch bins Covington 300.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Extra Large 18.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 120.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.50, 18-22 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seeded 18-22 lbs 3.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 12s 10.00, Corn Stalks per bundle 8s 7.00-8.00, 12s 10.00; Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00; Straw per bale Wheat 5.00-7.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Cameo/Candy Crisp 20.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Stayman 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 20.00-22.00, McIntosh 20.00-22.00, Cortland/Ambrosia 22.00-25.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Select 17.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Choice Medium-Large 15.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s OH 14.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 6s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose White Flesh CA 25.00-30.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00; Peas 8 lb filmbags shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 24.00-30.00, Yellow/Red Choice 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Pie type Orange 200.00, Pie type White 200.00, Mixed Heirloom 200.00-275.00, Fairytale 200.00-250.00, Cinderella 200.00-250.00, 36 inch bins Howden type 160.00-180.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type White 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 5x6 20.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-25.00, Green 22.00-30.00, Red All Sizes 18.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type Large 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red 14.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 13.00-14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.50, 25-30 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s VA 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA 35s 140.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 15kg/33lb ctns Tango PE 15.00-20.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 5.00.
