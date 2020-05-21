SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 21, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 11 to 12 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 8 to 9 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 3 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *4.03 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.33 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.33 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.33 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.33 at Estill; Processors---3.93 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 and * 3.78 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.35 and *8.35 at Anderson; 7.65 and *7.85 at Kingstree; 8.40 and *8.21 at Hamer; 7.65 and *7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.65 and *7.85 at Conway; 7.65 and *7.84 at Estill; Processors---8.80 at Kershaw; Export---8.95 at Mt. Pleasant.