SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 21, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 11 to 12 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 8 to 9 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 3 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *4.03 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.33 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.33 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.33 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.33 at Estill; Processors---3.93 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 and * 3.78 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.35 and *8.35 at Anderson; 7.65 and *7.85 at Kingstree; 8.40 and *8.21 at Hamer; 7.65 and *7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.65 and *7.85 at Conway; 7.65 and *7.84 at Estill; Processors---8.80 at Kershaw; Export---8.95 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.86 at Anderson; *5.01 at Kingstree; *4.86 at Hamer; *5.01 at Lynchburg; *5.01 at Conway; *5.01 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Feeder cattle trends not available due to limited comparable cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-139.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 127.00-132.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-136.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-116.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing 61.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1360-2170 lbs 88.00-95.00; High Dressing 1690-2075 lbs 102.00-114.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 890-1525 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1075.00-1625.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 970-1395 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1125.00-1625.00 per pair. Small 1-2 745-995 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-1125.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.59 higher at 31.52. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 18.44; 450-500 lbs 21.51; 500-550 lbs 24.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.15 lower at 56.06.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28200, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 33.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 26.00-34.00, Green 30.00-38.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 200.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 25.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 20.00, Valencia 125s 19.00-20.00.