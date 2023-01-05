SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 169.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 73.00-78.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-82.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-72.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-66.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1480-2060 lbs 96.00-101.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1645 lbs 93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Small 1-2 725 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not compared at 56.96. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 39.68; 450-500 lbs 43.76; 500-550 lbs 47.03.

Grain

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 16 to 17 cents lower; elevator bids 6.68-7.53, processor bids 7.03-7.43. Soybeans were mostly 4 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 14.33-14.68, processor bids 15.18, and export 15.43. New crop wheat bids were 16 to 28 cents lower; elevator bids 6.69-6.99.

Cotton

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.70 lower at 82.44.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 45.00-50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Rutabagas/Turnips w/ root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Braeburn/Pinata 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 45.00-50.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Sel 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (old crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Small 17.00, Straightneck Medium 13.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 24.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 24.00-25.00, per stalk Green/Red types FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2/Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-23.00, Green 5x6sz 33.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00, 40 lb ctns 12ct Extra Large size 35.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Satsuma GA 14.00-15.00.